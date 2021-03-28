Rainy Sunday, still below average rainfall in western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — Sunday was a rainy day, however western Massachusetts is still below average for rainfall for this time of year.

By the end of the day Saturday, the Chicopee and Springfield area was at an almost 2-inch deficit. While Sunday’s rain will help reduce the lack of rainfall, it will likely not completely take care of the abnormally dry conditions.

Berkshire, Franklin and Hampshire counties are close to drought. Drought conditions are worse up north in Vermont and New Hampshire.

Sunday’s rain won’t be enough, we do have more chances of rain ahead later this upcoming week. So the forecast for farmers and gardeners is looking up