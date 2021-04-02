Raising awareness for World Autism Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – April 2nd is Autism Awareness Day, an annual opportunity to help people understand and accept people with autism.

Autism is a neurodevelopment disorder characterized by deficits in social and language communication – as well as repetitive behaviors and restricted interests. Children and adults with autism spectrum disorder range from low to high functioning.

The General Assembly of the United Nations unanimously declared April 2nd as World Autism Awareness Day to highlight the need to help improve the quality of life of those with autism. The 2021 observance will feature a virtual event including moderated panel discussions with individuals on the autism spectrum themselves focusing on challenges and opportunities for post-pandemic employment.

The discussion will be held on April 8 at 10:00 a.m. You can register to participate on the United Nations website.

Mayor Domenic Sarno and the City of Springfield will observe the start of Autism Awareness Day Friday morning. Sarno will join Lisa Poutre of Sunshine Village, an organization that helps adults with autism, in a news conference at 10:30 inside City Hall.

Sarno will present a declaration declaring April 2, 2021 as Autism Awareness Day in the city.

Sunshine Village, families and community members, city councilors, city officials participated in a ceremony to raise the Autism Awareness Flag at Chicopee City Hall.