SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – To help improve neighborhood quality of life in Springfield, the City Council has taken the first step towards putting an end to illegal dumping.

“I want to thank Councilors Victor Davila and Attorney Michael Fenton for their efforts in co-sponsoring this ordinance with me. Illegal dumping is a serious neighborhood and quality of life issue, one that my administration takes seriously by taking numerous proactive measures,” said Mayor Domenic Sarno.

The council is looking to raise the fines for those who are caught. Right now, it’s a $100 fine for the first offense and $300 for your third. The council is looking to increase all offenses to $500.

Mayor Sarno told 22News, that the increased fines are intended to deter people from participating in the activity. “We’re just trying to tell people that we are not going tolerate illegal dumping, we’ve caught many of them,” he said. “It was about a year or two ago that we had 13 or 15 that we had grabbed some within the city limits, some outside the city limits.”

The City Council is also looking into suspending the license of a violator. “As far as the suspension of license by offenders, why not I agree with it. We are looking to send a strong message here that dumping in the City of Springfield will not be tolerated,” added Mayor Sarno. “Springfield is not a dumping ground and you better think twice – matter of fact, don’t do it! Besides the fine and suspension of your license, we will display to the public your photo being taken by our ‘Smile You’re on Candid Camera’ hidden cameras.”

The Mayor said hidden cameras have been installed in hot spots to track down offenders. The ordinance has been passed on for further study.

