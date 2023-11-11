SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — A large rally supporting Palestine was held in front Springfield City Hall Saturday afternoon.

As the war between Israel and Hamas continues so do the protests all across the United States and right here in Western Massachusetts. Hundreds of people turned out for the rally and march, billed as “Springfield Stands with Palestine.”

The crowd gathered on the steps of City Hall and people holding mega-phones were leading the crowds in chants. While the rally was peaceful, police where there to escort the march as it went down to Main Street and up to the federal courthouse on State Street.

“When we rebel and when we fight our occupiers we’re being accused of being terrorists,” expressed Khled Alqaddumi, a Member of the Palestine National Council, “But when the occupying force kills eleven thousand civilians, and targets hospitals and civilians, then they are defending themselves? It’s absolute hypocrisy on the part of the U.S. and those in general.”

Saturday’s pro-Palestinian rally was organized by Cultures of Resistance and Within Our Lifetime.

A Stand with Israel protest was held Friday night on the Springfield-Longmeadow line at Picknelly field.