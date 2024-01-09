HANSON, Mass. (WWLP) – A rare bird was found in Massachusetts on New Year’s Day.

The red and grey Vermilion Flycatcher was found in the Burrage Pond Wildlife Management Area according to the MassWildlife. It is known to habitat in the southwestern desert areas of the U.S. and is known to wander however, it is rarely observed in the Northeast.

The young male flycatcher was documented in the wildlife park located in the towns of Hanson and Halifax in Massachusetts. It has 1,638 acres of open land for public use, including hiking, biking, and birding.

There have been four other documented records of the Vermilion Flycatcher spotted in Massachusetts. The last one was on Cape Cod in October 2022.

MassWildlife advises against feeding wildlife including birds because it does more harm than good. If you provide food any time of the year it teaches them to rely on humans for food. This behavior can make it difficult to change. They say it is generally acceptable to feed birds during winter months by using native plants and water.