Some residents can expect to see a 4-5% decrease in their utility bills.

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities (DPU) has approved a reduction in gas supply rates for some Massachusetts residents this winter.

Beginning on February 1, customers served by The Berkshire Gas Company, Liberty Utilities, Fitchburg Gas and Unitil, National Grid, and Eversource Energy can expect to see a monthly bill decrease of roughly 4-5%. The lower rates are attributed to recent changes in the market-based price for natural gas over the winter period.

“Our administration is focused on reducing costs for Massachusetts residents and businesses,” said Governor Maura Healey. “We are exploring every possible tool to ease burdens, from reductions in energy costs, fuel assistance, nutritional support, and more. With these reduced energy prices, small businesses can grow, and more families will be able to put food on the table and roofs over their heads.”

“Families and businesses need relief, and our administration is heartened to see a downward trend in natural gas prices,” added Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “Our team is working with great urgency to push out fuel assistance, improve efficiency, and identify ways to boost financial support for our residents.”

Natural gas is sold in a competitive market in federal law. Massachusetts gas distribution companies are required by law to purchase gas and pass that cost to the customers without profit.

Due to declining natural gas prices, companies will be decreasing that cost between February 1 and April 30. Customers will begin to see the rate change in their March bills.

“This reduction in energy costs comes not a moment too soon for Massachusetts residents struggling to get by,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper. “But this adjustment is also an important reminder that we need to urgently and equitably transition away from volatile fossil fuels, which continue to threaten the financial security of our communities. The Healey-Driscoll Administration is moving swiftly to build a clean energy future to save costs and support our businesses.”