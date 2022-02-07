Raymond Jordan remembered in Senior Center at Springfield’s Blunt Park

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Former State Representative and Federal Housing official Raymond Jordan, who passed away this weekend, is fondly remembered at the Springfield Senior Center that bears his name.

At the entrance of the Senior Center at Blunt Park, Raymond A. Jordan’s portrait has been greeting visitors since the building named in his honor opened four years ago. Jordan’s presence has been more than ceremonial, he had been an active participant in the many senior citizen programs.

“When they would come here and actually see him here, they felt included and and that he would listen and made to take action when action was needed,” said Sandy Federico, Springfield Director of Elder Affairs. “It’s rare that you work in a building and this person coming to have lunch, the integrity of the man behind the man.”

From the day Ray Jordan was honored during the dedication of Springfield’s citywide senior center, he would be here alongside the other seniors making good use of all the programs. Memories that the many seniors who come will be able to cherish and to pass on to newer members. Raymond A. Jordan has left quite a legacy.