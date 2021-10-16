‘Rays of Hope’ golf tournament raises thousands for cancer research

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A landmark golf tournament in Feeding Hills, raised money for Rays of Hope to further breast cancer research.

According to their website, the organization has raised over $15.7 million to date, with all of the funds staying local to help those in western Massachusetts. Jacqueline and Al Rodriguez are the first Hispanic co-chairs of a Rays of Hope fundraiser. They and their supporters decided to sponsor a golfing fundraiser at Agawam Municipal Golf Course.

Jacqueline, an 11-year breast cancer survivor, told 22News living through cancer has given her a perspective of what so many women are going through today.

“What I felt I can share to other women as well, and to know that we can support our fellows with the same diagnoses that you can relate to. It’s really a big satisfaction,” she said.

More than 90 golfers participated, raising an estimated $7,000 for the Baystate-based organization.