READ: Westfield Athenaeum receives new bike rack

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A ribbon cutting for the new sculptural bike rack at the Westfield Athenaeum Childrens’ Library is scheduled for Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the Westfield Athenaeum, the ribbon cutting will take place on the lawn of the Westfield Athenaeum Childrens’ Library. The library is located at 6 Elm Street in Westfield.

In addition to Members of the Board of Trustees Building Committee, in attendance will be Westfield Athenaeum Director Guy McClain, and Michael Poole, the owner, artist and welder from Blue Collar Artisans; the company who developed the sculpted bike rack.

The bike rack was partially funded by a Shurtleff grant and the design was created by the staff at the children’s library.