READ: Westfield Athenaeum receives new bike rack

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Westfield Athenaeum Bike Rack. Courtesy of Westfield Athenaeum

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A ribbon cutting for the new sculptural bike rack at the Westfield Athenaeum Childrens’ Library is scheduled for Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the Westfield Athenaeum, the ribbon cutting will take place on the lawn of the Westfield Athenaeum Childrens’ Library. The library is located at 6 Elm Street in Westfield.

In addition to Members of the Board of Trustees Building Committee, in attendance will be Westfield Athenaeum Director Guy McClain, and Michael Poole, the owner, artist and welder from Blue Collar Artisans; the company who developed the sculpted bike rack.

The bike rack was partially funded by a Shurtleff grant and the design was created by the staff at the children’s library.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Donate Today