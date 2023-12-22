Can you tell which gun is real vs fake? Click to the next photo is the slide show to reveal the answer…

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are issuing a warning to parents who are buying their kids toy or airsoft guns this Christmas.

Police are warning that because these toy guns look so real, they could be putting kids at risk if they are used improperly. Police this year are urging parents to use caution and educate their children about the dangers some of these hyper-realistic guns pose.

“The biggest thing is safety. In regards to even if they are using a toy, if it’s airsoft, or if it’s a pellet gun, if there’s some type of safety feature on it even something like paint on it to show that it’s not a real weapon, leave that on it,” said Chicopee Police Officer Erek Machowski, a trainer at the Chicopee Police Department.

Kids sometimes cover up these indicators, sometimes with just black tape. This can put their lives at risk. Police have gotten calls about kids brandishing guns in public. In these tense situations, it can be hard to tell if a gun is real or if it has been tampered with. Just look at some of the toy and airsoft guns police have confiscated from the streets recently.

Photo of fake guns Chicopee police confiscated recently

Police officers just have split seconds to decide which gun is real. If your life is on the line would you be able to tell the difference?

Chicopee police train on a simulation system on how to handle these situations. Officer Machowski says if an officer perceives that a gun could cause serious injury or death, it would give them the justification to use lethal force.

Officer Erek Machowski shows 22News in the photo below, “This is an indicator on the bottom where you’d have an input for the gas charge. But you can’t see that when somebody’s holding this. Especially if they are bringing it up to you very quickly you are not going to notice that. All you are going to see is the gun itself.”

Chicopee Police Officer Machowski demonstrates how a fake gun can look real

Police also say not to point the toy gun at anybody, supervise your children when they use them,

and educate your kids about the possible dangers.

Massachusetts state law does state that no one under the age of 18 should discharge a BB, pellet, or airsoft gun unless they are accompanied by an adult or are the holder of a sporting or hunting license.

Chicopee Police have said there’s usually a spike in reports of kids with these real-looking fake guns after the holiday season.