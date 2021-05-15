Realtor Association of Pioneer Valley hosts paper shredding event

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Even before the Colonial Pipeline attack earlier this month, cybersecurity has been very much on the minds of careful people here in western Massachusetts.

Shredding events continue their popularity to feel secure that personal papers don’t fall into the wrong hands. The Realtor Association of Pioneer Valley brought in the shredding machine in their Industry Avenue parking lot for several hours Saturday morning.

The shredding equipment kept up a steady pace easing the concerns of those who came box loads of private papers. Realtor Association CEO, Brendan Bailey is pleased his group sponsored the event on Saturday.

“It’s the first time we’ve done this as an association. And like anything, it’s something you start, it’s brand new, we’re getting the word out. It’s open to the community, so everyone can come” Bailey said.

As people respond to these shredding events, 22News has found more are being scheduled throughout the Pioneer Valley.