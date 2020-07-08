Recent rain has been beneficial to local farmers

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The weather has been very dry over the last couple of months. Lawns were turning yellow and brown and farm fields were getting dry and dusty but over the last couple of weeks we finally started seeing some wet weather.

Since the beginning of July we’ve picked up 2.4 inches or rain which is a surplus of almost 1.5 inches so far this month. And the rain has been beneficial to local farmers.

“It really benefitted the fields that we have because they were super dry from not having rain for two months so a lot of our crops died unfortunatley, so the rain really perked everything up and got it so we could have corn actually this year,” said Katie Rabtor of Pignatare Farm in Westfield.

“It’s a big help up in Chester, I’ve got a small plot with basically no artificial water on it just what I get from the sky and this has been a big boom,” said Jim Wachala of The Yarb Patch in West Springfield.

And lawns all across western Massachusetts are once again turning green.