Recent rain could impact fall crops

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) — While sometimes rain can be a good thing for farmers, that isn’t always the case.

22News learned from Calabrese Farms owner Tom Calabrese the downside all depends on whether the crop was in the later stage of its growth ripe for the picking. The pickle crop escaped the damaging impact from the downpour that dumped six inches of rain on farm fields in western Massachusetts.

“The ground was saturated, it can’t take any more water. And some of the crops are showing damage more than others. Like the vine crops, like the pumpkins, all the small plants, the stuff that’s for September, may have gotten hurt because they’re in a younger stage,” Calabrese said.

Calabrese has experienced ups and downs during his fifty years of farming and selling produce. While nature frequently gets out of hand dumping more rain on his 250 acres of Southwick farmland than he would appreciate, mother earth has a way of balancing the scales.

“When it’s an overabundance of water in the field, there’s not much you can do, but we have different variations of soil tt. Some of the soils are a little lighter, takes more water,” he said.

The crops grown by western Massachusetts farmers like Calabrese have survived overabundant rainfall before. There may be a shortage of some products along with a fluctuation in price down the road because of the high amount of rain, but right now it’s too early to tell.