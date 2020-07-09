Recent rain leads to some improvement with ongoing drought conditions

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Last month lawns were turning yellow and brown and a drought was declared for western Massachusetts. But the rain we’ve been getting over the last couple of weeks has caused things to improve.

According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor, central and eastern Hampden County and parts of Hampshire County are out of the drought category and are now in the abnormally dry category.

The rain we’ve had recently has also helped lawns turn green again.

“Well right now the lawns are recovering from the drought we had in June. A lot of the lawns went dormant so basically they just shutdown, with the adequate amount or abundant amount of moisture they now rebounded and started to green up again,” said Gary Courchesne, the owner of G & H Landscaping in Holyoke.

But too much rain could also cause problems with your lawn. “The downside of all this rain being so consolidated is that diseases now in turf are going to be a big issue, so the rule of thumb right now is to cut high, cut often and then if you are experiencing brown it’s because of the abundance of water,” said Gary Courchesne.

You should also monitor your sprinkler system to make sure you’re not over watering your lawn.

If you are seeing brown spots on your lawn that could be disease, it is recommended that you call a lawn care company that can help you take care of the problem.