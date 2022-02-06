Recent winter storms creating more pot holes across western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Within a few weeks and perhaps sooner potholes large and small will begin appearing on the streets where you live and the highways you travel from town to town.

As 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Chris Bouzakis tells us, current road conditions create tomorrow’s potholes.

“The water in the ground freezes when it gets warm in the springtime the water thaws. And that creates the cracks in the ground. As the ground expands, a lot of the water creates potholes,” he explained.

Each year we all hope this will be a special winter leading up to a Springfield season without potholes, but apparently according to Chris Bouzakis we should just dream on.

“These are the perfect conditions for potholes, we just saw the snow a couple of weeks ago, we’re back to below freezing temperatures,” he continued.

Public works crews from the cities and towns will initiate immediate repairs with so called cold patch filler, a stopgap solution, until the more permanent hot patch is available.

And if all this sounds familiar, it should because without fail between winter and spring western Massachusetts endures the fifth season. The pothole season.