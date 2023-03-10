Stacker compiled a list of recently opened restaurants in the Springfield area from Yelp. Restaurants listed as hot and new were included. Read on to see restaurants that opened near you that are worth checking out.

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (5 reviews)

– Categories: Italian

– Address: 301 Bridge St Springfield, MA 01103

Doro Marketplace

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)

– Categories: Juice Bars & Smoothies

– Address: 2 National Dr Windsor Locks, CT 06096

West Side Bar & Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (8 reviews)

– Categories: American (New)

– Address: 95 Elm St West Springfield, MA 01089

Likkle Patty Shop

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (3 reviews)

– Categories: Specialty Food

– Address: 80 Poquonock Ave Windsor, CT 06095

O’Connell’s Irish Pub & Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (4 reviews)

– Categories: Chicken Wings

– Address: 733 Chicopee St Chicopee, MA 01013

Pokémoto Northampton

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (8 reviews)

– Categories: Asian Fusion

– Address: 18 Main St Northampton, MA 01060

