Stacker compiled a list of recently opened restaurants in the Springfield area from Yelp. Restaurants listed as hot and new were included. Read on to see restaurants that opened near you that are worth checking out.

Osteria

Yelp via Stacker

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (5 reviews)
– Categories: Italian
– Address: 301 Bridge St Springfield, MA 01103
Read more on Yelp

Doro Marketplace

Yelp via Stacker

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)
– Categories: Juice Bars & Smoothies
– Address: 2 National Dr Windsor Locks, CT 06096
Read more on Yelp

West Side Bar & Grill

Yelp via Stacker

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (8 reviews)
– Categories: American (New)
– Address: 95 Elm St West Springfield, MA 01089
Read more on Yelp

Likkle Patty Shop

Yelp via Stacker

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (3 reviews)
– Categories: Specialty Food
– Address: 80 Poquonock Ave Windsor, CT 06095
Read more on Yelp

O’Connell’s Irish Pub & Grill

Yelp via Stacker

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (4 reviews)
– Categories: Chicken Wings
– Address: 733 Chicopee St Chicopee, MA 01013
Read more on Yelp

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Springfield, Massachusetts

Pokémoto Northampton

Yelp via Stacker

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (8 reviews)
– Categories: Asian Fusion
– Address: 18 Main St Northampton, MA 01060
Read more on Yelp