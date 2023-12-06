CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – National Gazpacho Day is Wednesday, December 6th which recognizes a flavorful soup that cooks serve not hot, but cold.

This soup typically tomato-based vegetable soup originated in the southern Spanish region of Andalucia and is widely consumed in Spanish cuisine during the summer months, according to the National Day Calander.

The original Spanish recipe includes the use of stale bread, water, vinegar, oil, and salt, and other ingredients include olive oil, wine, vinegar, water, and salt.

Gazpacho is made using the following steps:

Washing vegetables

Peeling tomatoes, garlic, and onions.

Chop all vegetables (traditionally pounded with mortar) and process in a food processor.

Add the soaked bread.

Blend part of the processed contents until liquid, depending on the desired consistency.

Blend in chilled water, olive oil, vinegar, and salt to taste.

Add remaining processed ingredients.

Garnish as desired.

If you want to celebrate this day, try a different recipe from Food & Wine that is different than the traditional:

Spicy Tomato and Watermelon Gazpacho with Crab– They sweeten the cold tomato soup with watermelon and make it fiery with habanero and poblano chiles. Watermelon Gazpacho– This cool, sweet-tangy riff on the Spanish staple was inspired by an abundance of watermelons from a farm on Nantucket. Cherry Gazpacho– This truly delicious gazpacho is inspired by Andalusian chef Dani García, who includes sweet cherries in the mix, then tops the summery soup with shaved goat cheese “snow.” Tangy Green Zebra Gazpacho– Green Zebras are heirloom tomatoes with a striped pattern; they are sweet like red tomatoes but give this gazpacho a lovely jade hue. Green Gazpacho with Shrimp– The Old Country gazpacho got its color from cucumbers, and once you’ve tried it you’ll understand why the green version is still preferred over the red in some quarters. Shells with Gazpacho Sauce and Avocado- The bounty of late summer — tomatoes, red peppers, cucumber, and dill — goes into this refreshing sauce.