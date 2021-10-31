Recommendations for a safe Halloween

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — Trick-or-Treating is back in full swing this Halloween. The popular event has been a long wait for some communities forced to cancel festive traditions last year because of the pandemic.

While the CDC has given the green light for Trick-or-Treating, health experts are asking people to keep their COVID-19 precautions:

Safety Precautions:

Families should stay away from crowds on Halloween and go trick-or-treating in small groups.

People can also hand out candy but keep interactions brief with trick-or-treaters.

Always wash your hands when you get home from trick-or-treating and before you eat any treats.

Limit the size of groups and try to avoid large, indoor parties to prevent potential exposure.

For those going into public indoor settings and not fully vaccinated make sure to wear a well-fitting mask.

Costume masks do not replace normal masks.

If you are sick or have symptoms of COVID-19, don’t host or attend a Halloween gathering and make sure to get tested.

The CDC recommends all those eligible should get vaccinated for COVID-19.