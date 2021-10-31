Recommendations for a safe Halloween

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — Trick-or-Treating is back in full swing this Halloween. The popular event has been a long wait for some communities forced to cancel festive traditions last year because of the pandemic.

While the CDC has given the green light for Trick-or-Treating, health experts are asking people to keep their COVID-19 precautions:

Safety Precautions:

  • Families should stay away from crowds on Halloween and go trick-or-treating in small groups.
  • People can also hand out candy but keep interactions brief with trick-or-treaters.
  • Always wash your hands when you get home from trick-or-treating and before you eat any treats.
  • Limit the size of groups and try to avoid large, indoor parties to prevent potential exposure.
  • For those going into public indoor settings and not fully vaccinated make sure to wear a well-fitting mask.
  • Costume masks do not replace normal masks.
  • If you are sick or have symptoms of COVID-19, don’t host or attend a Halloween gathering and make sure to get tested.

The CDC recommends all those eligible should get vaccinated for COVID-19.

