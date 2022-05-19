CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a cool day Thursday but that will all be changing as we head into the weekend.

On Saturday, it will feel like summer with temperatures getting up into the 90s. The reason for the big warm-up is the jet stream. It will be moving well to our north allowing the heat and humidity over the south to move north and to here in New England.

Record:

91° Set in 1992 & 2013

The record high for Saturday at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee is 91 set back in 1992 and 2013. There is a good chance at breaking that record with temperatures expected to make it up into the low to mid-90s.



Saturday is looking hot and humid with highs getting up into the lower 90s. Sunday is looking partly sunny, hot and humid with the chance for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs will once again be in the 90s.