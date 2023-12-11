CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Airports are expected to be the busiest they’ve ever been over the year-end holiday travel period.

AAA projects that over 7.5 million travelers will take to the skies this year, surpassing 2019’s record of 7.3 million passengers, and although the airports will be busy, this year traveling will be much smoother with less cancellations and delays

With the holidays in full-swing and Christmas just two weeks away, many people were at Bradley International Airport flying out to their destinations or back home ahead of time to avoid the hustle and bustle. The good news is the united states has seen the lowest cancellation rate of flights, with less than 1% of cancellations during Thanksgiving holiday, and travel experts believe that this trend will continue during the next two weeks

Joe Suozzi of Indian Shores, FL, told 22News, “This has been pretty good. We’ve had our share in the past but this is good.”

With a record number of travelers at the airport, AAA recommends that people come with a plan and take precautions like arriving with a plan and signing up for TSA pre check. “We do quite a bit of flying, so in order to get to the airport and get through the line, we found that TSA Pre-Check is the easiest way for us to get through,” said Tom Whittaker of Vero Beach, FL.

Programs like TSA Pre-Check and Clear allow you to breeze through security checkpoints

without taking off your shoes or removing liquids from your bag.