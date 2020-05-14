Record warm April globally but not in western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – According to NOAA, April 2020 was the second warmest April on record across the world. The average global temperature was 1.91 degrees above the 20th century average, making it the second warmest April behind 2016.

It may have been warm across the globe but that was not the case in the United States and here in western Massachusetts.

“Cold, we’ve been freezing. I have a vest and a scarf in the car to use if I have to,” said Maryellen Landers of Windsor Locks, CT.

During April, a large portion of the country from the northern Rockies to here in the Northeast experienced below average temperatures. The average temperature across the United States was 50.9 degrees, .2 degrees below the 20th century average.

“It’s better this month than last month, yeah. I think people were more indoors in April and now people are starting to come out and enjoy the weather a little bit,” said Michelle Beaudreau.

Despite a fairly cool start to May here in western Massachusetts, the temperatures warmed up Thursday and many people took advantage of the nice weather at Forest Park in Springfield.

Year to date globally, January through April of 2020 has been the second warmest January through April period on record behind 2016.