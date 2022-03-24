HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – MassHire Holyoke and the Hampden County workforce board are starting a program to help employees battling addiction.

MassHire Holyoke and the Hampden County workforce board say the initiative is a program that helps local businesses support their employees and employees’ family members who are recovering from addiction.

The goal is to create a culture of support for employees who’ve been impacted by substance use. They’re planning on using educational tools, resources, and coaching to create an environment where people with addiction have the support they need to get better.

“One out of four employers are affected by this through their employees and we’re trying to help educate the employers so they can better support their employees who may be either suffering from the disease or have family members who are and need help with that.” Ramona Reno-Rivera, Executive director of MassHire Holyoke Reentry and Recovery program

More than 15 million Americans with current or past substance use disorders are members of the workforce. Employers who are interested in becoming a recovery-ready workplace should contact MassHire Holyoke’s reentry and recovery program.