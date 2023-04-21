CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Earth Day is Saturday as the state continues its decade-long push to reduce waste.

The state launched the pay-as-you-throw plan more than a decade ago, encouraging municipalities to sign up to reduce their annual waste per household, and it’s working.

We’ve got a look at the year-by-year results, the colors show how much waste is generated per household by town. The color scale says that the red municipalities are the most trash-heavy, generating more than 2,000 pounds per year, per home.

Springfield is a notable holdout for this program, but that doesn’t mean they are lax on environmental issues. City officials gathered on Friday to highlight some of their accomplishments over the last decade and celebrate earth day.

“We have reduced the carbon footprint and our energy costs and removed more than 13 million pounds of carbon dioxide annually,” said Mayor Domenic Sarno of Springfield.

On this 53rd earth day anniversary the city has a lot to celebrate not only the money saved by the toxins we are removing from the environment every day. We’ve got a lot more work don’t leave us yet we have another five or 10 years of work to accomplish,” said Springfield Director of Parks Patrick Sullivan.

Now, earth day is Saturday, and is one of the most fun holidays to celebrate. Popular activities are community cleanups, planting trees, or even just getting out to enjoy and respect the only planet that we have.