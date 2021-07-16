Red Cross blood shortage continues

(WWLP) – The Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage.

A spokesperson for red cross told 22News that during summer months blood donations go down but right now hospitals are seeing a higher number of traumas requiring blood products.

Also, patients who previously deferred care during the COVID-19 pandemic now have more advanced sickness which now require more blood transfusions. With no more mobile blood donations, the need is greater than ever before.

Jeff Hall, Communications manager for the Red Cross, told 22News, “We are able to fulfill what’s required here in Massachusetts but we like to have more than a one or two day supply.”



Here in western Massachusetts you can donate blood at the red cross on Brookdale Drive. You will need to schedule an appointment, you can not walk in. You can sign up on their website.