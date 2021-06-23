Red Cross Hometown Heroes celebration on Thursday

(WWLP) – The American Red Cross of Central and Western Massachusetts is holding their 19th annual Heroes Celebration, right here on 22News at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 24th.
Donation or volunteer to the American Red Cross
- Springfield teacher donates platelets twice a month for past 20 years
- Officers from Great Barrington save a young man’s life
- Belchertown woman created face masks for thousands of people during pandemic
- Recent high school graduate helps tutor youth during pandemic
- Senior couple recognized for working with veterans
Meet this year’s heroes and hear their inspiring stories live on 22News and WWLP.com.