SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – National Grid and the American Red Cross are partnering with local fire departments and community organizations to bring a series of home fire prevention events across the state, including Springfield.

According to the American Red Cross, home fires are the nation’s most frequent disaster and the most emergencies that the Red Cross responds to. Because of how rapidly a fire can spread, people have about 2 minutes to escape. Home fires kill an average of seven people every day in our country. A working smoke alarm can cut the risk of death by half.

In an effort to reduce fire fatalities in Massachusetts, Red Cross and the National Grid are sponsoring events to install hundreds of free smoke alarms in at-risk communities state wide. During these installations, volunteers will provide information on the causes of home fires, how to prevent them, what to do if a fire starts and how to create an escape plan.

Installation events are taking place in Boston on April 29, Salem and Springfield on May 6, and Leominster and New Bedford on May 13. Residents must make an appointment in advance by calling 1-800-564-1234 or using this website.