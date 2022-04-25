SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The American Red Cross is installing free smoke alarms in area residences on May 5, as part of their Sound the Alarm 2022 campaign.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Red Cross, volunteers and firefighters will visit pre-registered homes in the Springfield area to install new smoke alarms. Working smoke alarms can cut the risk of death by half.

Residents interested in participating should make an appointment by calling 1-800-564-1234 or visit redcross.org/MA. Volunteers are in need to help with the installation in May for the following areas:

Springfield – May 5

Brockton – May 7

Worcester – May 7

Methuen – May 7 & May 11

Everett – May 14

There have been more than 700 home fires in Massachusetts between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021 where the Red Cross helped residents.