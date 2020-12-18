Red Cross urges blood donations during month of December

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The American Red Cross is in need of blood donations and is asking the public to donate during the month of December and the beginning of January.

Collecting enough blood and platelet donations tends to be a challenge during the month of December due to things like seasonal illnesses, inclement weather, and the busyness of the holidays. Add the pandemic, and it’s near impossible to keep up with demand for blood.

If you are able to donate, you’re encouraged to do so now through January 4 in Springfield. Those who donate will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross t-shirt while supplies last.

Nearly 20 drives are being held throughout that time at the donation center located at 150 Brookdale Drive.

Make your appointment to give blood, platelets, or plasma with the Red Cross by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Residents can make donations at the Springfield Blood Donation Center on 150 Brookdale Drive during the following days and times: