Red Sox celebrates Pride Night at Fenway Park

(WWLP) – The Boston Red Sox are showing their support for the LGBTQ community Tuesday, as they take on the Houston Astros.

It’s Pride Night at Fenway Park. A somewhat cooler evening for some baseball. This is the eighth year Fenway has held a Pride Night.

22News talked with Red Sox fan Dan Holland. He said he’s been coming to games at Fenway since he was a kid, and Pride Night is extra special.

Holland told 22News, “Pride Night is important to me because it makes me feel like my life matters in a very specific way.”

The first 1,000 fans received a Red Sox Pride t-shirt.