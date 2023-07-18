CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple 22News viewers sent photos of a red sun that was seen all across western Massachusetts on Monday.

According to The U.S. Sun, the amount of dust that is in the air, even at altitudes so high that they look like clouds, can cause different effects on the sky.

Taken in Hadley (Photo courtesy of Glenn Woods of South Deerfield)

22News viewer submitted photo

Photo courtesy of Leanne of Springfield

When the sky is dull, but the sun looks like it is bright red, that is because there is so much dust in between your field of vision and the sun that only longer waves of sunlight can be filtered through it.

Longer wavelengths appear in red, which is why the sun appears red, even when the rest of the sky might be darker. If there is enough water vapor and dust in the air, the wavelengths will send red light through as opposed to blue light.

An Air Quality Alert has been issued for all of western Massachusetts on Tuesday due to the wildfires in Canada, which is why there was a red sun on Monday.

