SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As the crisis in Ukraine pushes on, one Springfield organization has provided some needed assistance to refugees here in western Massachusetts.

The Jewish Federation of Western Mass has offered aid to local refugees through its Rachel’s Table program.

The mission of Rachel’s Table is to alleviate hunger throughout western Massachusetts. Through this program, a $5,000 donation was recently given to the Jewish Family Service of Western Massachusetts following a $6,000 donation given months earlier. The Jewish Family Service used the latest funds to provide Big Y gift cards to families in need.

22News spoke to Jodi Falk the director of Rachel’s Table about the need for donations like these.

“It was kind of one the most moving days of my life I think that we got to deliver this. Because we’re all hearing about this awful situation in Ukraine. We’re all thinking what can we do? And here’s something we can do. We can support them, we can feed them, and we can give them relief during this time.” Jodi Falk, director of Rachel’s Table

Photos provided by Claudia Mejia-Haffner at Jewish Federation of Western Mass.

Photos provided by Claudia Mejia-Haffner at Jewish Federation of Western Mass.

Photos provided by Claudia Mejia-Haffner at Jewish Federation of Western Mass.

Jodi said that along with Ukrainian refugees there’s been an influx of Congolese and Haitian refugees here in western Massachusetts who are also being supported by this program. These gift cards have benefitted more than 100 families who were or are still awaiting full refugee status and support.