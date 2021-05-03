Regional vaccine site in Chicopee opens Tuesday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee’s regional vaccination at the Castle of Knights on Memorial Drive will be operating Tuesday.

The site is offering the Moderna vaccine and has the capacity to administer 800 shots a day.

Chicopee officials are urging all western Massachusetts residents to get vaccinated, saying the site has plenty of open appointments.

Lieutenant Katie Collins-Kalbaugh of the Chicopee Fire Department told 22News, “We have vaccines available, we have appointments available, and anyone who wants to get out and get vaccinated we have room and dose for them.”



The site is accepting walk-ins, but you are encouraged to make an appointment through the state’s vax finder website.