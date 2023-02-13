HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Planning on entering the road race in Holyoke? Prices are scheduled to increase as the event gets closer.

The 46th annual St. Patrick’s Road Race will be held on Saturday, March 18th at 1 p.m. To participate in the 10K, the registration fee is $30 and the 2-mile walk is $25. The price will increase by $5 in February and March. Anyone under 18 registering for the 10K is $25.

Entry Fees (10K):

$30 – Now – February 15

$35 – February 16 – March 15

$40 – March 16 – March 18

$25 – 18 and Under

Entry Fees (2MI Walk):

$25 – Now – March 15

$30 – March 16 – March 18

The 70th St. Patrick’s Parade will be held on Sunday, March 19th.