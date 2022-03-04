HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Planning on entering the road race in Holyoke? Prices are scheduled to increase as the event gets closer.

The 45th annual St. Patrick’s Road Race will be held on Saturday, March 19th at 1 p.m. To participate in the 10K, the registration fee is $35 and the 2 mile walk is $20 until March 11th. The price will increase on March 12 to $40 for the 10K and $25 to walk. Anyone under 18 registering for the 10K is $25.

The runner number bibtag and T-shirts must be picked up on March 18th between 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. or on Race Day from 9:00 a.m. to Noontime at Race Headquarters located at 143 Maple Street.

The 69th Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade will be held on Sunday, March 20th and will step-off at around 11:10 a.m. from the former K-Mart Plaza along a 2.65 mile route.