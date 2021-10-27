Register to receive Toys for Tots for families in need

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Families on need can request toys from the annula Toys for Tots campaign in western Massachusetts.

Every year since 1997, 22News has partnered with the U.S. Marine Corps for the Toys for Tots Program. Year after year, the people in western Massachusetts have stepped-up to make the holiday season a little bit more special for children in need in our area.

22News will be accepting donations in our lobby once again this year! Last year, we had to do everything online because of the pandemic, so we are really excited to be able to have people come visit us in person again to drop off toy donations.

Our Toys for Tots campaign begins on November 18th and runs through December 8th. There will be no donations accepted over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. 22News is located at 1 Broadcast Center in Chicopee.

If you are a family or an agency in need of toys for the holidays, please fill out the Marine’s online form as soon as possible. If you are a viewer looking to help out, 22News are accepting toys for boys and girls of all ages. People can also make monetary donations online.

In an effort to keep the toy collection as COVID-19 safe as possible, anyone dropping off toys must wear a mask to enter the 22News lobby.