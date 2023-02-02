WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Eastern States Exposition and the Basketball Hall of Fame are hosting Hooplandia, the largest 3×3 basketball competition and festival on the East Coast.

Hooplandia will feature hundreds of games and all abilities from kids, to Special Olympians, to elite pro players. It will take place both on the grounds of the Eastern States exposition and the Basketball Hall of Fame on June 23-25, 2023, across 70+ courts.

The brackets include The Admiral Brackets, The Kobe Brackets, The Rebecca Brackets, and The Russell Brackets. Registration for teams will be available starting on March 1, 2023.

ESE President and CEO Gene Cassidy stated, “We are thrilled to bring this major first-time event in the Northeast, alongside our partners and friends at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. We hope to ignite our community’s love for the game, and bring you a slice of basketball heaven.”

The event features the following:

• 70+ outdoor blacktop courts will be placed throughout the roadway and parking lot network of Eastern States Exposition fairgrounds in West Springfield.

• Slam-Dunk, 3-Point, Free Throw, Dribble Course, Vertical Jump and Full Court Shot skills competitions.

• Themed State Courts for all six New England states.

• Featured “Showcase Games” will be held on new court surfaces in the historic Eastern States Coliseum and on the Court of Dreams, the center court of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

• A festival environment throughout the weekend with food, music, entertainment and family activities.