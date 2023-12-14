CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The remains of SSgt. Jacob “Jake” Galliher will return home to western Massachusetts Friday afternoon.

U.S. Air Force SSgt. Galliher’s remain will arrive at Westover Air Force Base around 12:45 p.m. on Friday. Members of the Pittsfield Police Department, Fire Department, Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office, Massachusetts State Police and the Dalton American Legion Riders will be escorting SSgt. Galliher’s remains to Pittsfield.

The procession will travel from Westover to the Mass Pike, then to downtown Lee, downtown Lenox via Walker Street, and into Pittsfield via Route 7 to Park Square to West Street where they will head to Taconic High School. The procession will then travel to North Street and end at the Dery Funeral Home on Bradford Street.

Members of the public are invited to honor SSgt. Galliher by lining up along the procession route at 3:00 p.m. in Lee and 3:30 p.m. in Pittsfield. The City of Pittsfield and the Department of Veteran’s Services is offering flags to anyone interested. You can pick up a flag at the following locations after noon on Thursday:

City Hall, 70 Allen Street

Department of Veteran’s Services, located at the Senior Center, 330 North Street

Pittsfield Fire Department Headquarters, 74 Columbus Avenue

Colonial Theatre, 111 South Street

SSgt. Galliher was identified as one of the eight crew members flying in the Osprey V-22 when it crashed into the ocean on November 29. Jacob’s body was found and identified by officials. He was a 2017 graduate of Taconic High School in Pittsfield and a beloved member of the community.

SSgt. Galliher leaves behind his wife, Ivy, and two boys, two-year-old and seven-week-old, and his family members in Lanesborough.