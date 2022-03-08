WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Beginning Tuesday, 22News will be introducing you to our four Remarkable Women finalists every Tuesday in the month of March. The first is Yvonne Williams, who lives in Wilbraham. Yvonne goes to great lengths to help others and give back to those in need.

“I’m a mother, grandmother, friend, I enjoy living and I love life and people,” said Williams.

Yvonne Williams was born and raised in Trinidad. She immigrated to the U.S. and created a life in Wilbraham for the past 40 years with a mission to always be in service to others.

“We have a saying that when you do good you do good to yourself. So we should all do good, when you are immersed in your community you care for the greater community,” said Williams.

Williams is a former corporate executive who transitioned to the nonprofit sector ten years ago as a fundraising professional, driven by her goal of giving back and helping others. She has been serving on a number of non profit boards, including the American Cancer Society.

Williams has devoted nearly 30 years in service to The Links, Incorporated, a Black women service organization dedicated to the racial and social uplifting of people of African descent… even leading an initiative to help Somali refugees through Mama Kits for pregnant women in Africa.

Giving back to the community, how has that shaped you as a person?

“You know I have always been a giving person and a caring person, so I think it’s innate to me, to care, to give back, so what do you live for, if not to serve and to help others,” said Williams.

As a cancer survivor for 25 years, Williams uses her faith and drive to help others battling cancer, all while becoming a published author, lecturer, and life development coach. However, Williams does not consider herself a survivor but instead, a victor, “Life is short, we all have a responsibility to love ourselves and love others.”

For people closest to Williams, she is known as mom, or mother of many, a term of endearment she has gained over the years. Always available to anyone for advice, faith, support, encouragement, and a lifeline to so many in their time of need.

What do you hope to do for the rest of your life?

“Well I’m gonna live to 105, that’s my goal,” Williams said while laughing. “Just continue to give back, continue to serve and to grow, because even at this age I am still learning and I’m still growing and I hope to be able to continue to teach others and encourage others, that’s important to me.”