CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — The Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association, along with Mothers Against Drunk Driving, are reminding everyone to stay safe behind the wheel this holiday season.

In 2019, during the week between Christmas and New Year’s, more than 200 lives were lost due to drunk driving crashes. The most recent data shows deadly drunk driving crashes in 2021 increased 14% from 2020. A blood alcohol content of .08 is considered to be drunk driving.

The holidays are a popular time to gather with friends and family however, to avoid a tragedy make sure to have a safe way to get home such as using ride-sharing options such as Uber or Lyft, or call someone who is sober to drive.