Remembering Chicopee Officer Michael Dion

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Baker is asking that flags in Chicopee be lowered to half staff in honor of a Chicopee police officer who died this week.

Governor Baker, on the request of Chicopee Mayor Vieau, has ordered that the U.S., State, and Chicopee flags all be lowered to half staff Friday until further notice.

As a tribute to detective Michael Dion, who died earlier this week after a sudden medical incident.

Detective Dion was the longest serving member of the Chicopee Police Department on his 39th year of service, at the time of his death. He received “Badge 1” which is given to the Senior Patrolman last December.

Detective Dion suffered a heart attack while assigned to a road closure traffic assignment on Monday. He died two days later at Baystate Medical Center after being placed on life support. His family says they will continue his mission of life service through organ donations.

“He was a cops cops. All the young guys looked up to him. He never turned anyone away who had a question, no matter what the question was. From a veteran to a rookie he took people under his wing, he showed them the ropes, he showed them how to be a cop.” Mike Wilk, Chicopee Retired Public Information Officer

The Chicopee Police Department is bestowing the 2021 Chief’s commendation award and 2021 officer of the year award to Detective Dion. Memorial services for Detective Dion will be announced when they are finalized.

