SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Rick Hoyt, and his father Dick are being remembered by people who were touched by their positivity, 22News speaks with with former 22News anchor Barry Kriger, who reported on and befriended the father-son running duo over the decades.

After nearly two years apart, Rick and Dick Hoyt, back together again, united at the golden finish line. Rick Hoyt, the son in the iconic father-son running duo, ‘Team Hoyt’ passing away at 61. The Hoyt Foundation, announcing Monday that Rick had died, due to complications with his respiratory system.

His father, Dick Hoyt, who pushed Rick in countless races, died in 2021. Now, an outpouring of support from those Rick and his father Dick had inspired over the decades.

The Boston Athletic Association, in a statement, saying in part, “Rick Hoyt will always be remembered as a Boston Marathon icon, and for personifying the ‘yes you can mentality’ that defined Team Hoyt.” Hoyt had cerebral palsy, which left him a quadriplegic, but that didn’t stop Rick from participating in races from his wheelchair.

During the span of over 40 years, former 22News anchor Barry Kriger watched as ‘Team Hoyt’ cruised past thousands of finish lines, from Boston, all the way to El Salvador, defy expectations, and inspire millions of athletes and people with disabilites.

Kriger saying, “They inspired me too, they taught me a lot, they taught me about the whole concept of inclusion, these were who were well loved, and they were teachers.”

Rick, alongside his mother Judy, also being remembered for championing people with disabilities within the education system; Bringing change, that created a more inclusive environment for people with disabilities within an educational setting.

Arrangements for Rick Hoyt has not yet been announced.