Remembering the April Fools’ Day Snowstorm of 1997

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Usually this time of year there is at least some leftover snow on the ground, but not this year. Even in the Berkshires it’s hard to find any sign of snow. But things looked a lot different on April 1st, 1997.

It became known as the April Fools’ Day Snowstorm. The snow started falling on March 31st and continued into April 1st.



The storm dumped very heavy, wet snow on western Massachusetts. Just over 17 inches of snow was reported at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee.



The weight of all the heavy snow brought down trees and power lines causing widespread power outages. States of emergency were even declared in some cities and towns.

The storm even knocked out power to our station taking us off the air for almost a day.