Remembering the B-17 crash victims: David Broderick

(WWLP) – A Westfield native was among the seven people killed in the B-17 crash at Bradley International Airport, relatives said Thursday.
According to The Westfield News, 56-year-old David Broderick died in the crash.
“Broderick, who lived in West Springfield, leaves his wife Dianne and their sons Joshua and his fiancée Stacey Gurz, of Connecticut, and Christopher, of Westfield. He also leaves his parents, George and Shirley Holt of Westfield, his sister Darlene Klaubert and her husband Russell, of Westfield, his grandmother Georgette Russell of Westfield, as well as several aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Paul Broderick, in 2018. “The Westfield News