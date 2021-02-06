Remembering the blizzard of 1978 in Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The blizzard of 1978 hit on February 6, in Massachusetts, and it’s a day that’s hard to forget for long-time residents.

Springfield was buried under heavy snow. Back then, the strong winds and significant snow turned Route 128 into a parking lot as cars couldn’t travel in the white-out conditions.

Over 3,000 vehicles were caught in the snow there, which made plowing the highway even more difficult. As a result of the blizzard, 73 people died in the Commonwealth, and damages were estimated at $500 million.

So exactly how much snow fell during the blizzard of 1978?

Interestingly enough areas in Berkshire County saw the least amount of snow but most of us in the valley saw between 18 and 24 inches of snow but the bulk of it was actually in eastern Massachusetts. Areas saw between 24 and 36 inches of snowfall.

Part of the reason snowfall amounts were so high is because the storm system stalled over New England, so the snow just kept piling up.