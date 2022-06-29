CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Temperatures here in western Massachusetts have begun to rise, which means cars can become extremely hot and dangerous.

This is a reminder to parents that children and pets shouldn’t be left in a car alone for any period of time. Temperatures can quickly become dangerous or even deadly inside a vehicle during a hot day.

22News is working for you with just how fast temperatures inside of a car can rise in 90 degree weather.

Duration of Time Degree of Temperature 10 minutes 104 degrees 20 minutes 119 degrees 30 minutes 124 degrees 40 minutes 124 degrees 60 minutes 133 degrees Car temperatures during 90 degree weather

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 23 children died of vehicular heatstroke in 2021.

A child can have a heatstroke when their body temperature reaches 104 degrees and they can die when body temperatures reach 107. If you notice a child or animal alone inside a locked car, call 911 immediately.