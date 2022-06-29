CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Temperatures here in western Massachusetts have begun to rise, which means cars can become extremely hot and dangerous.
This is a reminder to parents that children and pets shouldn’t be left in a car alone for any period of time. Temperatures can quickly become dangerous or even deadly inside a vehicle during a hot day.
22News is working for you with just how fast temperatures inside of a car can rise in 90 degree weather.
|Duration of Time
|Degree of Temperature
|10 minutes
|104 degrees
|20 minutes
|119 degrees
|30 minutes
|124 degrees
|40 minutes
|124 degrees
|60 minutes
|133 degrees
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 23 children died of vehicular heatstroke in 2021.
A child can have a heatstroke when their body temperature reaches 104 degrees and they can die when body temperatures reach 107. If you notice a child or animal alone inside a locked car, call 911 immediately.