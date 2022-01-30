Reminder: Clear snow away from fire hydrants

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After several inches of snow fell throughout western Massachusetts Saturday, cities and towns are asking neighbors to lend a hand and clear away snow from fire hydrants.

Seconds matter in an emergency and if firefighters are required to first clear a fire hydrant before being able to hook up hoses, further damage to property can take place.

Fire departments are asking people to help by clearing any snow and ice from fire hydrants in your area, three feet on each side and clear to the street.

And it’s not just fire hydrants you should try and clear out in the snow. If you have an outdoor oil fill pipe or propane tank, you should make sure and clear a path from the road to it for your fuel delivery agent.

Many fuel companies say that in order to keep your deliveries regular and on-time this winter, you should try and make the journey for delivery drivers as safe as possible.