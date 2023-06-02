LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Longmeadow Police are reminding residents that it is illegal to use, possess or sell fireworks in Massachusetts.

The department shared a photo from 2007 on their Facebook page of Longmeadow Police Sgt. Albano and members of the fire department investigating a large cache of fireworks on the Connecticut River. According to the Longmeadow Police, the fireworks were confiscated from partygoers and forfeited for destruction.

Fireworks are illegal in Massachusetts

According to Mass.gov, it is illegal for residents to use or sell fireworks in Massachusetts. It is also illegal to purchase fireworks from neighboring states such as New Hampshire and transport them into the state.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said, “There were an estimated 1,600 emergency department-treated injuries associated with firecrackers and 900 with sparklers” in 2020. Of those 900 injuries from sparklers, 44% were to children under the age of 5.

In the last 10 years, there have been 974 fires and explosions involving illegal fireworks in Massachusetts that have caused dozens of injuries to firefighters and residents, along with millions of dollars in damages.

Professional Fireworks in Massachusetts 2023