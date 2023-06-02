LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Longmeadow Police are reminding residents that it is illegal to use, possess or sell fireworks in Massachusetts.
The department shared a photo from 2007 on their Facebook page of Longmeadow Police Sgt. Albano and members of the fire department investigating a large cache of fireworks on the Connecticut River. According to the Longmeadow Police, the fireworks were confiscated from partygoers and forfeited for destruction.
Fireworks are illegal in Massachusetts
According to Mass.gov, it is illegal for residents to use or sell fireworks in Massachusetts. It is also illegal to purchase fireworks from neighboring states such as New Hampshire and transport them into the state.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said, “There were an estimated 1,600 emergency department-treated injuries associated with firecrackers and 900 with sparklers” in 2020. Of those 900 injuries from sparklers, 44% were to children under the age of 5.
In the last 10 years, there have been 974 fires and explosions involving illegal fireworks in Massachusetts that have caused dozens of injuries to firefighters and residents, along with millions of dollars in damages.
Professional Fireworks in Massachusetts 2023
|Display City
|Date
|Time
|Display Location
|Rain Date
|Foxborough
|5/27/2023
|7:00 PM
|One Patriot Place – 300 Level
|N/A
|Blackstone
|5/28/2023
|8:30 PM
|Town Hall – 15 Saint Paul St.
|5/29/2023
|Winchester
|6/3/2023
|9:00 PM
|Manchester Field – 458 Main St.
|6/4/2023
|North Andover
|6/9/2023
|9:30 PM
|Merrimack College – O’Brien Field (Parcel 7) – 315 Turnpike St.
|6/10/2023
|Worcester
|6/9/2023
|Post-game
|Polar Park Stadium – 122 Madison St.
|TBD
|Abington
|6/10/2023
|Dusk
|Beaver Brook Elementary School – 1 Ralph G. Hamlin Jr. Lane
|6/11/2023
|Foxborough
|6/10/2023
|9:00 PM
|Army Field – South St.
|6/11/2023
|Granby
|6/10/2023
|9:30 PM
|Dufresne Park Recreation Area – Taylor St.
|N/A
|Norfolk
|6/10/2023
|8:00 PM
|Freeman Kennedy School – 70 Broadman St.
|6/11/2023
|Quincy
|6/10/2023
|9:00 PM
|Pageant field Boat Landing – Vietnam Veteran’s Dr.
|6/11/2023
|Reading
|6/10/2023
|9:00 PM
|Reading H.S. baseball field – 62 Oakland Rd.
|9/9/2023
|Winchendon
|6/10/2023
|9:30 PM
|Barge on Whitney Pond – Pond St.
|6/11/2023
|East Bridgewater
|6/14/2023
|9:00 PM
|Baseball field behind Town Hall – 143 Plymouth St.
|6/16/2023
|South Deerfield
|6/17/2023
|Dusk
|Open field at Tree House Brewing Company – 1 Community Place
|6/18 or 6/19
|Mashpee
|6/23/2023
|8:45 PM
|Mashpee H.S. – 500 Old Barnstable Rd.
|6/24/2023
|Worcester
|6/23/2023
|Post-game
|Polar Park Stadium – 122 Madison St.
|TBD
|Chicopee
|6/24/2023
|9:30 PM
|Szot Park parking lot – Front St.
|6/25/2023
|Easthampton
|6/24/2023
|9:00 PM
|Park Hill Orchard – 95 Park Hill Rd.
|N/A
|Gardner
|6/24/2023
|9:15 PM
|Kendall Pond Road W
|6/25/2023
|Monson
|6/24/2023
|9:15 PM
|Quarry Hill School – 43 Margaret St.
|6/25/2023
|Pittsfield
|6/24/2023
|9:30 PM
|Pittsfield Crematory – 105 Wahcona St.
|N/A
|Ware
|6/24/2023
|9:45 PM
|77 Church St.
|6/25/2023
|Sutton
|6/26/2023
|9:15 PM
|268 Boston Rd.
|7/10/2023
|Framingham
|6/30/2023
|9:30 PM
|2 mini barges on Farm Rd – 100 Dudley Rd.
|N/A
|Ipswich
|6/30/2023
|9:00 PM
|Golf Club at Turner Hill – 251 Topsfield Rd.
|7/7/2023
|Braintree
|7/1/2023
|10:00 PM
|Braintree High School – 128 Town St.
|7/5/2023
|Franklin
|7/1/2023
|10:00 PM
|High School – 218 Oak St.
|N/A
|Greenfield
|7/1/2023
|9:35 PM
|Poet’s Seat Tower – Mountain Rd.
|7/15/2023
|Marion
|7/1/2023
|9:15 PM
|Barge off Silver Shell Beach – Front St.
|7/5/2023
|Oakham
|7/1/2023
|9:30 PM
|Barge on Lake Dean – 203 Bechan Rd.
|N/A
|South Hadley
|7/1/2023
|9:00 PM
|Field behind Michael E. Smith Middle School – 100 Mosier St.
|7/2/2023
|Canton
|7/2/2023
|9:15 PM
|Irish Cultural Center – 200 New Boston Rd.
|N/A
|Haverhill
|7/2/2023
|9:15 PM
|Riverside Park – 163 Lincoln Ave.
|7/5/2023
|Mashpee
|7/2/2023
|9:00 PM
|Golf Course – 20 Red Brook Rd.
|7/5/2023
|Milford
|7/2/2023
|10:00 PM
|Clark Island
|7/5/2023
|Andover
|7/3/2023
|9:20 PM
|Andover High School – 80 Shawsheen Rd.
|7/5/2023
|Fitchburg
|7/3/2023
|10:00 PM
|Quarry at Rollstone Hill – Access from Pratt Rd.
|7/8/2023
|Freetown
|7/3/2023
|9:00 PM
|Assonet Burial Grounds
|7/9/2023
|Gloucester
|7/3/2023
|9:30 PM
|Stage Fort Park – Fort Area – 1 Hough Ave.
|7/8/2023
|Lynn
|7/3/2023
|9:00 PM
|Barge near Red Rock – 76 Marine Blvd.
|7/5/2023
|Rutland
|7/3/2023
|9:20 PM
|Behind DPW garage – 17 Pommogussett Rd.
|7/8/2023
|Sharon
|7/3/2023
|9:30 PM
|Barge on Lake Massapoag – 196 Pond St.
|7/8/2023
|Tewksbury
|7/3/2023
|9:30 PM
|Livingston Street Park – 424 Livingston St.
|N/A
|Weymouth
|7/3/2023
|9:30 PM
|Barge of Wessagussett Beach – Wessagussett Rd
|N/A
|Bridgewater
|7/4/2023
|9:30 PM
|Legion Field – 200 South St.
|7/5/2023
|Marblehead
|7/4/2023
|9:15 PM
|Barge in Marblehead Harbor – Commercial St. Wharf
|7/5/2023
|Mashpee
|7/4/2023
|9:15 PM
|Willowbend Country Club – 130 Willowbend Dr.
|7/5/2023
|New Bedford
|7/4/2023
|9:00 PM
|7 Fish Island Rd.
|7/5/2023
|Pittsfield
|7/4/2023
|9:30 PM
|Pittsfield Crematory – 105 Wahcona St.
|N/A
|Provincetown
|7/4/2023
|9:00 PM
|MacMillian pier – 24 MacMillian Wharf
|7/5/2023
|Salem
|7/4/2023
|9:00 PM
|Salem Maritime Nt’l Historic Site – 160 Derby St.
|8/12/2023
|Worcester
|7/4/2023
|Post-game
|Polar Park Stadium – 122 Madison St.
|TBD
|Worcester
|7/7/2023
|Post-game
|Polar Park Stadium – 122 Madison St.
|TBD
|Nahant
|7/8/2023
|9:00 PM
|Bailey’s Point Park – Bass Point Rd.
|7/9/2023
|Uxbridge
|7/8/2023
|9:00 PM
|62 Capron St.
|7/9/2023
|Whitinsville
|7/15/2023
|9:00 PM
|Lasell Field – 171 Linwood Ave.
|7/16/2023
|Worcester
|7/28/2023
|Post-game
|Polar Park Stadium – 122 Madison St.
|TBD
|Pittsfield
|8/5/2023
|9:30 PM
|Pittsfield Crematory – 105 Wahcona St.
|N/A
|Worcester
|8/11/2023
|Post-game
|Polar Park Stadium – 122 Madison St.
|TBD
|Bellingham
|8/12/2023
|9:00 PM
|60 Blackstone St.
|8/13/2023
|Worcester
|8/18/2023
|Post-game
|Polar Park Stadium – 122 Madison St.
|TBD
|Taunton
|8/25/2023
|8:10 PM
|Hopewell Park – 15 Hamilton St.
|8/27/2023
|Lawrence
|9/1/2023
|1:00 and 6:00 PM
|Three Saints Feast – 20 Common St.
|N/A
|Worcester
|9/1/2023
|Post-game
|Polar Park Stadium – 122 Madison St.
|TBD
|Lawrence
|9/2/2023
|7:00 to 8:00 PM
|Three Saints Feast – 20 Common St.
|N/A
|Lawrence
|9/3/2023
|9:00 PM
|Three Saints Feast – 20 Common St.
|N/A
|Worcester
|9/15/2023
|Post-game
|Polar Park Stadium – 122 Madison St.
|TBD
|Billerica
|9/23/2023
|8:00 PM
|Marshal Middle School – 15 Floyd St.
|N/A