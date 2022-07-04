CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Heat stroke can be a parents worst nightmare, as it happens dozens of times a year.

On average, 38 children across the country die every year from heat stroke. This is a reminder to parents that children shouldn’t be left in a car alone at anytime.

Even more true as temperatures here in western Massachusetts begin to rise. Cars can become extremely hot and dangerous, very quickly.

22News is working for you with some safety tips to help prevent hot car deaths.

Never leave a child unattended in a car

Look before you lock

If you see a child in a hot car, call 911

Keep car doors locked so children cannot gain access

Remember; a child can suffer from heat stroke when their body temperature reaches 104 degrees, and can die when body temperatures reach 107 degrees.

The state’s Good Samaritan Law will protect you from liability, if you need to break a window to rescue them.