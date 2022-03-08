ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – The Adams Police Department is reminding residents, while warmer weather greets us and more of us are heading outdoors with our pets, it is necessary to pick up after your pets in public places or face a fine.

The following information are the bylaws set in the Town of Adams:

§14-5. Removal of animal feces.

A. If any animal shall defecate upon any property or area, as hereinafter defined, then the owner, keeper and person then walking or otherwise in charge of said animal shall immediately remove or cause to be removed from said property or area all feces so deposited by said animal. Unless said feces are removed, the owner, keeper and the person then walking or otherwise in charge of said animal (or if the owner, keeper or person shall be under the age of 18, then the parent or guardian) shall be deemed to have committed a punishable offense.

B. As used in this section, the following terms shall have the meaning indicated: PROPERTY or AREA — Any public property or the common areas of any privately owned property or any private property owned or occupied by any person or persons who are not members of the family of the owner or keeper of or the person then walking or otherwise in charge of the animal.

C. The provisions of this section shall not apply to a guide animal, hearing animal, or service animal while actually engaged in the performance of its trained duties with a disabled person.

D. The commission of any offense punishable under this section shall be punishable by a fine of as provided in § 14-8..