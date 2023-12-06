CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A warning from fire experts on the dangers of carbon monoxide, the number one cause of poisoning deaths in the U.S.

As we head into colder the months, local fire departments want to make sure your carbon monoxide detector is working. Carbon monoxide is poisonous, odorless, colorless, and tasteless.

The gas is produced whenever any fuel is burned, from sources like a generator or a furnace. Some symptoms from exposure includes headache, nausea, and unconsciousness. Prolonged exposure can be deadly.

Lt. Tony Spear of the West Springfield Fire Department, tells 22News, “It is important that your detectors are working. They are going to be the thing that will alert you to the emergency. If your detector starts making noise and you are not sure what it means, then call your fire department. It is what we are here for. We can check it out. We have meters to make sure you are in a safe environment.”

If you think there is a carbon monoxide leak, fire experts say to get out of the house and call 911 immediately.